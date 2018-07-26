7 suspects arrested after man slashed by samurai sword and kitchen knife at Serangoon Road

Police have arrested seven Singaporean men over a slashing incident that occurred along 202 Serangoon Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 25).

The suspects, aged between 17 and 28, were nabbed in the vicinity of Corporation Road and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate, a police spokesman told Stomp.

It was earlier reported that the men had attacked the 27-year-old victim with a samurai sword and a kitchen knife, before fleeing in a rental car.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with severe injuries, including wounds on the back of his head, arms and legs.

Police are investigating the case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means.