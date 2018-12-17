74-year-old man found dead in multi-storey carpark at Toh Guan Road

A 74-year-old man was found dead at the multi-storey carpark of Block 286E Toh Guan Road on Saturday morning (Dec 15).

Stomp understands that he had a pacemaker on him.

A member of the public had found the man and called the police.

A video contributed by Stomp contributor Anonymous shows the man lying on the ground, as well as police officers and paramedics at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 7.51am.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.