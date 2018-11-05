82-year-old man dies after fight in Serangoon; 58-year-old man who punched him arrested

82-year-old man dies after fight in Serangoon; 58-year-old man who punched him arrested
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times
Nov 05, 2018

SINGAPORE - An elderly man was pronounced dead in hospital after a fight with another man at a Serangoon coffee shop.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of affray on Friday (Nov 2) at 5.09pm in 237 Serangoon Avenue 3.

A 58-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case, the police added.

ST understands that the younger man had punched the elderly man in the chest during the quarrel.

Police said that the 82-year-old was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Shin Min Daily News reported that passers-by had tried to revive the elderly man. He got into a dispute with the younger man at the coffee shop located on the ground level of the Serangoon Housing Board block.

The cause of the dispute is not known. Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

crime
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement