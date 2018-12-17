90 firefighters put out blaze at Sungei Kadut furniture warehouse after 4 hours; no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a single-storey furniture warehouse in Sungei Kadut early on Monday (Dec 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 3am.

Upon arriving at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2, it found the warehouse fully engulfed in flames.

"SCDF resources were quickly deployed around the premises - measuring approximately 100m by 80m - to contain the fire and prevent its spread to surrounding buildings," the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

"Led by the 4th SCDF Division, a total of 25 emergency vehicles and about 90 firefighters were deployed. At the height of operations, 12 water jets were used to bring the fire under control. The fire was fully extinguished in four hours. Damping down operations are ongoing."

There were no reported injuries, and the SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

A reddit user said he saw smoke when he passed by the area while on the MRT train at around 6.30am.

on Facebook [Fire @ 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2] At about 3am this morning, SCDF responded to a fire at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 2. Upon... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday, 16 December 2018

There have been other cases of fires at the Sungei Kadut area.

On June 8, an SCDF firefighter sustained burns while fighting a fire at a scrap metal plant at 6 Sungei Kadut Loop.

The fire involved the contents of a decommissioned 10m-long cylindrical heat exchanger.

In October 2017, a fire at 65 Sungei Kadut Loop engulfed the third floor of the three-storey warehouse in the middle of the night.

The same warehouse had caught on fire a year before, in November, trapping seven workers who were sleeping in the office block adjoining the warehouse. They were all rescued by the SCDF - three from the rooftop and four from the third-floor balcony.

Fifty firefighters were deployed then to fight the flames, which covered the entire building.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.