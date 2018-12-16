Accident involving six cars on PIE leaves four injured

SINGAPORE - A chain collision involving six cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) injured four people on Saturday afternoon (Dec 15).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 2.08pm. The collision occurred along PIE towards Changi, around the Jalan Eunos exit.

Four people aged seven to 66 were conscious when taken to the hospitals.

The Straits Times understands that a seven-year-old and nine-year-old were sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while a 63-year-old and 66-year-old were sent to Changi General Hospital.

Those injured were female and had light injuries. They were discharged within the day.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.