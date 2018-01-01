Skip to main content
Singapore
Accident victim awakes from coma 1½ months later, relies on artificial skull to stay alive
Pageant winner stripped of title after nude photos reportedly leaked online, say organisers
Bedok resident spends $700 decorating HDB home and corridor to welcome Year of the Dog
Want to live longer? Get a furry friend
Photos: 100,000 flock to River Hongbao 2018 opening
Maid jailed for falsely accusing 70-year-old man of rape; they had consensual sex
3-generation family rejects shelter provided by authorities, 'moves' to Changi Airport instead
Man gets 28 years' jail, 24 strokes of cane for raping stepdaughter from when she was 8
Man hits girlfriend until she faints for refusing to engage in sex act, then beats adoptive father to death
Hotpot chain Haidilao's Clarke Quay outlet suspended for 2 weeks over unhygienic practices
Clarke Quay branch of Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao suspended for unsanitary food handling
Yet another virtual telco launches, offering unlimited data at only $19 for the first month
Man who beat adoptive father to death pleads guilty
Woman arrested for providing sexual services at massage parlor, 13 others nabbed for working illegally
Giant lodges report with supplier over worms seen in egg trays at Tampines Hypermarket
Teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl
Alleged molester 'roughed up' by woman's family after 'touching her butt'
Quan Yifeng hospitalised for infection after getting stung by bug while filming
Singapore Police Force releases 'punny' ads on social media and people are tickled
Third virtual mobile telco Zero1 enters market, offers unlimited mobile data plan
Here are some of the most romantic things to do in Singapore
