Acres looking into suspected 'Viagra' hacking of website

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) is looking into a suspected hacking incident that saw its site description being changed to reflect advertisements for sex drugs.

When The New Paper accessed the Acres site yesterday, the text description had been changed to ordering medication such as Viagra and Cialis. These are often used to treat erectile dysfunction.

There was also a link to an online pharmacy website with listings for Viagra, Cialis and Levitra at low prices in euros.

The website is believed to be registered in the US. The description was still reflecting the advertisements as of 6pm yesterday and is believed to have been changed since Sunday.

A spokesman for Acres told TNP: "We are looking into it and working with our website professionals to resolve the issue."

He added that the Acres website was also hacked a few years ago.

TNP understands a police report has not yet been made as it has not been confirmed as a hacking case.

