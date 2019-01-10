Aetos officer found dead with gunshot wound to head at Woodlands Checkpoint; no foul play suspected

Aetos officer found dead with gunshot wound to head at Woodlands Checkpoint; no foul play suspected
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Jan 10, 2019

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Jan 10).

He was found alone at a staff rest area at the checkpoint, and the police have said that no foul play is suspected.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.38am.

The officer's service revolver was found lying beside him.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 7.09am.

The police are investigating the case.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Woodlands Checkpoint Singapore Police Force
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement