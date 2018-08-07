Ah Boy and Friends: About Confinement

Confinement is a custom practised by many cultures.

In the Chinese community, confinement has been embraced for over 2000 years. Practices include having mothers stay indoors for 30 days after giving birth to get sufficient rest.

The Indian and Malay communities also have similar practices, with the confinement period for these mothers being 40 and 44 days respectively.

In this episode, Ah Boy finds out more about traditional confinement beliefs in different cultures. Join Ah Boy and his friends on this learning journey.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

"Ah Boy and Friends"（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.

"Ah Boy and Friends" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.