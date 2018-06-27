Ah Boy and Friends: Ball Sports

With the World Cup in full swing, Ah Boy has also caught the football fever and cannot wait to find out more about the sport from his dad.

In this episode, Ah Boy will be exploring unique ball sports of different cultures. He will also learn about popular ball games in Singapore. Join Ah Boy and his friends on this learning journey.

h Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

"Ah Boy and Friends"（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.

"Ah Boy and Friends" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.