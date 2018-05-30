Ah Boy and Friends: Our Rice Story

Ah Boy, an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture, is now exploring other cultures.

In Singapore, rice features prominently in traditional food cultures. Do you know what kuih kochi is? And what is the significance of rice in the Indian culture?

Follow Ah Boy and his friends on this journey to learn more!

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

"Ah Boy and Friends"（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.