Ah Boy and Friends: Traditional Medicinal Ointment

In this episode, Ah Boy learns that traditional medicinal ointment originated from Singapore, and that every culture has its own form of traditional medicine.

Traditional medicinal ointment was a product in high demand among the Chinese immigrants that came to Singapore in the early 20th century, and remained a staple in households even up till today. Uses of such medicinal ointment includes treating mosquito bites, stomachaches and headaches, as well as other skin related ailments. The ointment became so popular that it was exported to other Southeast Asian countries and even to China, America and Japan.

The Malay tradition believes that food can be divided into three types of nature --- "hot", "cold" or "neutral", and maintaining the balance of hot and cold in our body is the key to good health. The Indian traditional treatment Ayurveda is one of the oldest forms of medicine, and can be traced back to Singapore in the late 19th to 20th century. The doctor uses massage oil and natural prescriptions to restore the balance in one's body.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

"Ah Boy and Friends"（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.

"Ah Boy and Friends" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.