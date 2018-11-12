Ambulance rams into Mercedes turning right at Woodlands junction, 2 drivers taken to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital after a Mercedes and an ambulance collided at a traffic junction in Woodlands on Monday morning (Nov 12).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and Woodlands Avenue 6 at 8.04am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it responded at around 8.10am.

Both drivers, aged 37 and 44, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

Stomp understands that there were no passengers on both vehicles at the time of the incident.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video showing how the Mercedes had been making a right turn when the ambulance, from Comfort Ambulance & Services, rammed into it.

The impact of the collision dislodged the ambulance's front bumper and caused the Mercedes to surge towards a bollard.

Stomp contributor Allan also contributed a photo taken at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.