Arrested: Man who had sex with woman outside Orchard Towers

A 30-year-old man who was caught on video engaging in sexual intercourse outside Orchard Towers has been arrested.

The police said in a news release that he was arrested for his suspected involvement in an obscene act in a public place.

Stomp had earlier reported on two videos circulating online of the man and a woman having sex on July 21 at about 4am.

In the videos, the woman is seen leaning against a railing with her skirt hitched up to her stomach and her underwear pulled down to her knees while the man's jeans are unzipped.

The couple are oblivious to their surroundings and the attention they are receiving from people standing mere metres away from them.

Some are even heard egging them on by shouting, "Yee-ha!" and shouting at them to "lie down".

The police said that they received a report on July 22 at about 12.16pm of a couple having sexual intercourse along the pavement of Claymore Drive outside Orchard Towers.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug 1 after conducting follow-up investigations and reviewing CCTV footage.

Efforts to establish the identity of the woman are still ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of committing an obscene act in a public place may be jailed up to three months, or fined, or both.