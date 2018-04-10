Asia's largest cruise liner Quantum of the Seas to be based in Singapore for 6 months

The move to base The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship here by Royal Caribbean International will increase its passenger capacity in Singapore by 30 per cent to tap the growing cruise market.

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas will be calling Singapore home for six months from 2019 to 2020.

This will be the cruise company's longest-ever deployment for a Quantum Class ship. The 18-deck, 170,000-ton liner is the largest in Asia, and can carry up to 4,905 passengers.

The ship will have a total of 34 planned sailings between November 2019 and April 2020, sailing to destinations in the region like Penang, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Bangkok (Laem Chabang) and Ho Chi Minh City.

Quantum of the Seas will also undergo a facelift prior to her return to Singapore. The multi-million dollar project will see the ship refreshed and upgraded to provide the best experience for guests, said the company in a press release on Monday (April 9).

The 'smart' ship currently offers the ‘North Star’, an observation capsule that rises 92 metres over the ocean; ‘Two70’ – a hi-tech entertainment venue; cocktails served by robots at the ‘Bionic Bar’; skydiving and surfing experiences.

The move by Royal Caribbean International to base the vessel here is expected to increase its passenger capacity in Singapore by 30 per cent, ferrying up to 150,000 passengers into or out of Singapore.

"We see Singapore as key in our strategy on two fronts. One, as a vibrant economy and two, as the destination of choice for international markets as well," said president and chief executive Michael Bayley.

Mr Yap Chin Siang, assistant chief executive in the policy and planning group at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: "The Quantum's upcoming deployment is a strong endorsement of Singapore's status as South-east Asia's home port of choice."

PROMOTION

Quantum of the Seas’ 2019-2020 Singapore cruises open for sale from today (April 10). A '2nd Guest at $1' special promotion will be available for bookings made during these three days from April 10 to 12. For more details, click here.

a1admin@sph.com.sg