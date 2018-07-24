AVA recalls frozen packets of mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernels over listeria fears

SINGAPORE - Consumers here have been advised not to purchase or consume Pinguin frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn kernels, over a possible listeria contamination.

According to a statement from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), the European Commission’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has issued an alert on a multi-country foodborne outbreak of listeria monocytogenes in Europe.

This is possibly due to microbial contamination from a production plant, Greenyard Frozen, in Hungary.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria is found in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate food anywhere during the production process from harvesting to serving.

The frozen vegetable products may have been re-packed and distributed to other regions. Some of these regions include Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Singapore.

As a precautionary measure, AVA has worked with the importers to recall the implicated products from sale. The recall has since completed.

More details on the affected products shown below:



Photo: AVA



Photo: AVA

Listeriosis causes flu-like symptoms and can lead to nausea, diarrhoea, infection of the blood stream and brain. Listeria bacteria does not cause illness in most people but it can result in sickness and death for those with weaker immunity such as the elderly, newborns and pregnant women.

