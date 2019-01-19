AVA recalls 'kok zai' peanut snack after metal fragment found in Malaysian product

SINGAPORE - A Chinese New Year snack has been recalled following a report that a metal fragment was found in the pastry.

On Saturday (Jan 19), the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it ordered the importer of Da Ji Da Li brand Peanut Puff to recall the product after a small fragmented piece of metal was found.

"Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory," AVA said.

It advised consumers not to consume the products in question.

The product, sold only at Giant stores, has since been removed from shelves.

On Jan 12, The Straits Times reported that a woman had bitten on a metal object while eating the brand's kok zai (mini peanut puff).

Upon hearing of Saturday's recall, Ms Foo Yen Pyng praised the AVA for its efficiency. She added that while she had continued to consume some of the product after reporting it, she decided to throw it away soon after.

The 48-year-old had told ST last week that her father had bought the snack last week from a Giant supermarket at Block 316B Ang Mo Kio Street 31.

"I was so surprised... Had I not been chewing slowly, I could have swallowed it!" she said.

A curved, hook-like metallic object can be seen in a photo provided by Ms Foo.

A Giant spokesman said then that the company had apologised to Ms Foo and had arranged for the product to be removed from stores pending investigations.

In Saturday's statement, AVA said the product weighs 300g, comes from Malaysia and the affected batch has an expiry date of Sept 30.

Those looking to exchange or inquire about the product should contact the importer, Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery, on 6284-9119, AVA said.

