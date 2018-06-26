Bakery owner, 73, dies after falling into dough-making machine

A 73-year-old man was killed in a workplace mishap at a bakery in Bedok on Monday afternoon (June 25).

Mr Ng Sew Kuang, the elderly owner of Ng Kian Seng Confectionery at Block 17 Bedok South Road, had been preparing red bean paste when he fell into a dough-making machine.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the industrial accident at 3.06pm.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, no one was with Mr Ng when the accident occurred and there were no witnesses.

His body was discovered when employees at the bakery sensed a burning smell coming from the machines on the second floor.

A female worker, who declined to be named, told The New Paper: "I thought it was a minor accident at first. I still cannot believe that he died.

"Being neighbours, we talked all the time. He was a warm person, and everyone here knew him.

"I have seen the machines upstairs before, and they are all big. I cannot imagine how his last moments must have felt, being trapped in one of them."

Police are investigating the unnatural death.