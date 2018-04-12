Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled over possible glass fragments

PHOTO: AVA
AsiaOne
Apr 12, 2018

SINGAPORE - A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer has been voluntarily recalled because some of the products may contain glass fragments.

Lubritrade Trading issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure, said a statement from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Wednesday (April 11). According to media reports, AVA says there is no suspension of the product as of now.

The affected 330ml bottles were sold in duty-free outlets, with the best-before date of June 6, 2018, and a time stamp of 13:00.

AVA advises those who have purchased the affected products not to consume them. Consumers can contact Lubritrade Trading Pte Ltd at 6533 3228 for an exchange.

a1admin@sph.com.sg

More about

recall
