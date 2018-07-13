Beerfest Asia is back for the 10th year with largest-ever event venue

Beerfest Asia celebrates its 10th anniversary with great beer and entertainment from August 30 to September 2 in what promises to be the best version ever - 'Beerfest Asia 2018 X Edition'.

Local and international beer lovers can look forward to a four-day jamboree of beer, food, and fun programmes for both adults and kids.

The event will be held at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, featuring five tents of music and booze in an area of 22,00sqm - its largest space yet. The venue is easily accessible from Bayfront MRT station with ample parking space at Meadow carpark.

To celebrate this special year, the organiser has worked with several breweries from around the world to create limited edition Beerfest Asia 'birthday beers' which can only be found at Beerfest Asia 2018.

In addition, there will be over 600 beers on show to the public and trade partners - the widest range of local and international beers, new launches and all-time award winners.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of food, ranging from German bar grub, American burger and grills to local delights and sweet treats from your favourite restaurants and cafes.

While indulging in the food and drink, you can also groove along to a solid lineup of live music performances and DJ acts within the tents.

BRING THE KIDS ALONG

There's no need to leave the kids at home, because on Sunday, Beerfest Asia will transform into a family carnival on Sunday with inflatables and game stalls. So bring your kids, or even your pet, along for some fun in the sun.

Active adults can join in the 3km 'Beer Run' around the Gardens, with booze stops at every kilometre. The Run Kit includes entry to the festival, a welcome Beer, a Beer Run t-shirt and beers along the route.

Other programme highlights include the 'Asia Beer Awards', comprising 13 categories. Beer enthusiasts can participate in free beer workshops conducted by brewers and beer brand ambassadors with a hands-on demo. Also, look out for entertaining acts by live stand-up comedians.

Tickets from $20 are inclusive of a Welcome Beer from a list of Birthday Beers and regular beers, redeemable on festival grounds. VIP packages and group deals are available as well.

AsiaOne is the official media partner for Beerfest Asia 2018 X Edition. More information can be found on www.beerfestasia.com or www.facebook.com/beerfestasia.

