Best places to catch New Year's Eve fireworks for free

You don't have to spend a ton of money to celebrate the new year! New Year's Eve is all about the fireworks and while the Marina Bay area may play host to the most televised New Year's Eve celebration in the country, it doesn't mean it's the only place to have some fun.

Why not ring in the new year, and say good riddance to 2017, with a visit to one of these spots to admire the fireworks for free:

1. Helix Bridge

Located conveniently right next to the floating platform where the countdown celebrations are held, the Helix Bridge is one of the most popular and well-known places to view the NYE fireworks. However, get there early and save your spot as the bridge gets extremely packed.

2. Bay East Garden

If you prefer a quieter way to observe the revelries, the Bay East Garden at Gardens by the Bay is a great spot to view the fireworks away from the crowds. Also, you head home by cycling out of the area and save on expensive transport fees.

3. Marina Barrage

The expansive lawn at Marina Barrage overlooks the city from across the Marina Channel, and although it may be a distance from the action, it still makes an awesome spot to spend the evening leading up to the fireworks countdown.

4. Esplanade Roof Terrace

One of the best places to catch the fireworks would definitely be the Esplanade, located right by the bay area. Instead of standing by the water on ground level, head up to the rooftop garden to view the stunning display!

5. MBS Sands Event Park and Merlion Park

This one's a little tricky. You'll get great views of the pyrotechnics but it'll be super crowded. Like really, really crowded. Get there early - and we mean really early - to stake out a good spot and don't leave until the clock strikes midnight. Don't say we didn't warn you!

6. The Lawn @ Marina Bay

Between The Sail and Marina Bay Financial Centre is a grass patch where you can comfortably catch the fireworks away from the hustle and bustle of the city crowds. We can't guarantee you'll get amazing views here but even if you don't see the fireworks directly, you can catch glimpses of it reflected off the buildings at MBFC.

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly