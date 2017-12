What: Fresh Strawberry, Whipped Cream and Macadamia Nuts Pancakes ($19.90)

Where: Eggs 'n Things, Plaza Singapura, #03-79/83

Who doesn't enjoy a good all-day breakfast?

And if you have a soft spot for pancakes, this place offers really decent ones.

Eggs 'n Things has made its first South-east Asian foray outside its native Hawaii, with the opening of a new restaurant at Plaza Singapura today (Dec 20). The chain's other outlets are in Japan and Guam.

At a media preview yesterday, we sampled the desserts (or breakfast, to some) that the cafe is known for - namely the pancakes and waffles, smothered in a mound of whipped cream made from a special recipe.

Banana wafflesPhoto: AsiaOne

Between pancakes and waffles, the former were definitely superior, with its thin but fluffy texture.

However, be warned that you'll have to eat them fast, as the light and pillowy cream also means that it starts to melt within minutes - our group saw the tower keeling over before our very eyes as we were taking photos.

The leaning tower of whipped cream.Photo: AsiaOne

There are three sauces to accompany your pancakes - maple syrup, coconut and the uniquely-flavoured guava syrup. But for me, the delicate cream provides just the right amount of sweetness.

A bonus? The strawberries were surprisingly sweet and juicy as well. But I wished that could be more of the crushed macadamias that were sprinkled on top of the cream.

The plates are clearly made to be shared, as the portion of five mini pancakes is good for at least two persons.

Of course, with its namesake, we had to give the eggs a go as well.

That perfect oozy poached egg.Photo: AsiaOne

I preferred the perfectly-done eggs benny (with smoked salmon and avocado, $19.90) over the rather flat omelette.

Besides breakfast food, they also serve popular Hawaiian favourites, such as the all-too familiar Acai and Ahi Poke bowls, as well as Loco Moco (hamburger patty served with sunny side up eggs on rice, and drenched in brown gravy).

Omelette and potatoesPhoto: AsiaOne

If you've travelled to Tokyo, you may have come across the long queues at its Harajuku outlet, and it remains to be seen if the restaurant in Singapore will also draw an endless crowd. But judging by how Singaporeans love anything that's new, it probably will.

