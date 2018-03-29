Bizarre video shows car ramming straight into Electronic Parking System at Yishun

A car was caught on camera travelling in the middle of two lanes and ploughing straight into the Electronic Parking System (EPS) at a carpark in Yishun Ring Road.

The incident occurred near Block 853 at around 8am yesterday morning (March 27).

A Stomp contributor, who was at the scene, submitted photos and a video of the accident.

In the bizarre video, the motorist can be seen driving in a straight line in the middle of the road, before crashing into the EPS.

The Stomp contributor's photos show how the car had its front bumper damaged, while the EPS was dislodged from the road divider it was on.

He said: "Police were at the scene.

"The driver said that he was sleepy, which resulted in the accident."

No injuries were reported.

Stomp understands that there were no signs of drink-driving.