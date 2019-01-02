Blade-wielding man arrested after stand-off with police in Boon Lay

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the man facing off with at least three police officers.

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man carrying a bladed weapon was arrested in Boon Lay Drive on Tuesday (Jan 1) after a stand-off with the police.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at Block 191 Boon Lay Drive at 5.18pm. The man was arrested over possession of an offensive weapon and suspected drug-related offences.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the man facing off with at least three police officers. One of the officers is wielding a riot shield, while two are wearing helmets.

The man is wielding a long blade, which rests on his shoulder against his neck.

The officers are heard telling the man to put his weapon down, but he does not do so at first.

The officers then move in, restrain the man and disarm him while ordering him to get on the floor.

The Straits Times understands that the officers had to physically restrain the man as he had not complied with orders to lay down his weapon.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

An offensive weapon refers to any instrument which, if used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause hurt.

While it is not an offence to own certain types of bladed weapons in Singapore if an owner has a permit for them and meets specific criteria, people are not allowed to carry a sword in public without a lawful purpose.

Under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, any person who carries, has in possession or controls any offensive weapon in public without lawful authority or purpose can be jailed for up to three years and be given up to six strokes of the cane.

In 2014, a 39-year-old swordsmanship instructor who got on a bus and MRT train armed with a samurai sword was jailed for seven weeks.

He had poked the sword at a fellow passenger's stomach, leaving a mark, and swung it in a threatening manner when police warned him about his behaviour.

