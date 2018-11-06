Body of man found in canal near Eu Tong Sen Street

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at around 11.25am on Nov 6, 2018, and retrieved the body.

SINGAPORE - The body of a man was found floating in a canal near Eu Tong Sen Street on Tuesday morning (Nov 6).

The police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 11.17am and that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at around 11.25am and retrieved the body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

