Body of man found in canal near Eu Tong Sen Street

Body of man found in canal near Eu Tong Sen Street
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at around 11.25am on Nov 6, 2018, and retrieved the body.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Google Maps
Jan Lee
The Straits Times
Nov 06, 2018

SINGAPORE - The body of a man was found floating in a canal near Eu Tong Sen Street on Tuesday morning (Nov 6).

The police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 11.17am and that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at around 11.25am and retrieved the body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement