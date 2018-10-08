Boss of Kaki Bukit car workshop arrested after allegedly hitting customer's head with hammer

A 60-year-old man was arrested following an altercation he had with a customer at his car workshop at 1 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 on Sept 27.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 3.49pm that day.

"A 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal intimidation," added the police spokesman.

A video clip of the incident was posted on Facebook last Thursday (Oct 4).

on Facebook Today i would like to intro you guys my friend 来来哥 Lai la lai la 来啦来啦 Like N Follow Our Page For Daily News And Offers... Posted by District Singapore on Thursday, 4 October 2018

The video shows both men standing in front of a Toyota whose bonnet was held open by the older man in a blue shirt. He is believed to be the boss of the car workshop.

He is seen suddenly letting go of the bonnet, causing it to slam on the younger man's hands.

The pair then started getting into a fight with the older man swinging a hammer around.

They also started to push at each other.

Meanwhile, the younger man started shouting: "Come on!" multiple times with his arms outstretched.

He also repeatedly shoved at his opponent using his chest, despite the latter pushing him away.

Even though other people at the scene tried to break up the fight, the two of them continued to tussle.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao contacted the bespectacled man in the video, whom they identified as 43-year-old Mr Liu.

Liu said that he had previously recommended the car workshop to a driver who was involved in an accident.

However, the two parties cancelled their collaboration as they could not come to an agreement about the commission.

Prior to the fight, Liu had gotten into an accident and sent his car to the workshop.

He said that the car workshop's boss, however, detained his car and asked him to return his commission of $8,000 instead.

Mr Liu believes that the boss was still upset with him for not bringing in business for the garage following the cancelled collaboration.

He added: "That day, I went to the garage with a friend to collect my car. The boss insisted that I return the money, even threatening to hit my car with a hammer if I did not do so.

"During our argument, he used the wooden end of the hammer to hit me on the back of my head. I called the police afterwards.

"Because my head was in pain from being hit, I went to Sengkang Community Hospital, where I was hospitalised and placed under observation for one day."

When contacted by Wanbao, the car workshop's boss emphasised that he had no intention of injuring the other party.

He said he went to see a doctor after being shoved over 10 times by Mr Liu and had to rest for three days.

He also said that he had to rush to Hong Kong on Saturday (Oct 6) and will go to the police station to assist in investigations when he returns on Thursday (Oct 11).

Police investigations are ongoing.