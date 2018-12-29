Boy, 13, arrested after allegedly knocking down woman at Pasir Ris Park while on e-bike

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old was arrested after he allegedly knocked down a woman while riding his electronic bicycle on Friday (Dec 28).

A video of the incident was originally uploaded on Facebook, but appeared to have been taken down as of 5pm on Saturday.

Screengrabs of the video were also uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp.

In the video, a group of about five young people can be seen confronting the boy after the accident. The woman is seen lying on her side on the road as three other young people attend to her.

A youth demands that the boy give them his wallet or his phone number, but the latter refuses, claiming that he did not bring his phone with him.

"I just came here for riding. I'm very sorry, I'm very sorry," he says.

Two of them attempt to reassure him, telling him to calm down. "I know it's an accident," one of them says. They later persuade him to tell them his name.

In the meantime, the young people attending to the woman appear to have bandaged her arm and instruct her not to move.

It is unclear if the woman and the group of young people knew one another before the incident.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place at Pasir Ris Park, at 5.53pm. The boy was arrested in relation to the case, which was classified as a rash act causing hurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the woman was conscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that she suffered abrasions.

