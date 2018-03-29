Bus captain caught on video hitting motorist with helmet in JB will be disciplined: SBS Transit

PHOTO: Facebook
CK Tan
Stomp
Mar 29, 2018

Transport company SBS Transit said in response to a Stomp query that it will take stern disciplinary action against a bus captain caught on video assaulting a motorist with a helmet.

According to a post on 新山人 新山事's page, the incident happened at Southkey, near the entrance to Permas Jaya in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday (March 20) at 5.25pm.

Several videos of the incident were uploaded.

on Facebook

Posted by 新山人 新山事 on Tuesday, 20 March 2018

The first video shows the bus captain in uniform arguing with at least two men on a van.

During the argument, the bus captain who had been riding a motorcycle took off his helmet as he shouted at a man on the front passenger seat of the van.

Another man in a white T-shirt approached him and started to take a video.

In response, the bus captain raised his helmet and swung it at the man in white.

According to an accompanying caption to the post, the bus captain hit the man twice with his helmet.

Amidst the scuffle, other passers-by stopped to render assistance, and there were five motorists involved aside from the bus captain.

In the next two videos, the bus captain threatened to lodge a report to the authorities, saying that he had been assaulted by the five motorists instead.

on Facebook

Posted by 新山人 新山事 on Tuesday, 20 March 2018

on Facebook

Posted by 新山人 新山事 on Tuesday, 20 March 2018

He took out his phone and started taking a video of the five motorists, before riding off.

It is unclear what triggered the initial argument.

In response to a Stomp query, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, SBS Transit, Ms Tammy Tan said: "We are taking stern disciplinary action against the bus captain."

