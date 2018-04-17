Cabby who reversed into elderly man sacked by ComfortDelGro

A taxi driver was caught on camera reversing right into an elderly pedestrian at the carpark of Block 7 Eunos Crescent on Sunday (April 15) at 9.05am.

The cabby has since been sacked, said ComfortDelGro in response to a Stomp query. The 75-year-old victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

In the video clip which Stomp contributor Eddie said has been circulating online, the man can be seen trying to cross the road at the carpark while carrying several plastic bags.

A reversing ComfortDelGro taxi then rammed right into the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

The cabby subsequently exited his vehicle and helped to turn the victim onto his back.

The video was also posted on Facebook by Roads.sg and SG Road Vigilante, though its original source is unclear.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the accident at about 9am and conveyed a Chinese male to Changi General Hospital while he was in a conscious state.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.06am. Investigations are ongoing.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, said: "This is a terrible accident which could well have been avoided had the cabby exercised greater care and caution.

"We have terminated his hiring agreement with immediate effect and will be assisting the police in their investigations.

"Our priority is the welfare of the pedestrian and we are relieved that he has been discharged from the hospital.

Ms Tan added that ComfortDelGro is trying to contact the pedestrian and his family, and would assist them the best it could.