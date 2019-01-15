Cable ship capsizes after collision with tanker near Singapore

An undersea cable and pipe-laying ship MV Star Centurion capsized in the Indonesian Waters of the Singapore Strait after it collided with a tanker on Sunday (Jan 13).

Stomp contributor Shiva alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he had received from a friend via WhatsApp.

The Vanuatu-flagged vessel was seen partially submerged in the seas just north of Bintan, Indonesia, an island that is just opposite Singapore.

Mr Samsul Nizar, the head of operations at the Indonesian coast guard base at Tanjung Uban on Bintan told Reuters in a phone interview that the cable ship had capsized but had not "sunk completely".

He added that coast guard vessels were monitoring the ship and that the crew were safe and had been rescued by Singaporean authorities.

According to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data, the 13,000 deadweight tonne Centurion was anchored in the Horsburgh OPL zone, an area in which ships take on marine fuel, on the eastern edge of the Singapore Strait.

At the same time, the Antea, a 40,000 deadweight tonne oil product tanker, was steaming past the Centurion.

The Singapore Strait is one of the busiest commercial routes in the world where hundreds of vessels pass through daily.

The Antea's registered owner is Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

It is not immediately clear who owns the Star Centurion.