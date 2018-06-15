Can you keep dogs, cats and other pets in your HDB Flat?

HDB flats are designed for family living. Well they must be, since it's so much harder to buy one when you're single. But it seems pets are not considered part of the family as far as government policy is concerned. There are many restrictions on keeping pets in HDB flats.
So as an animal lover, what must you know before taking Rover or Whiskers home? Here are 4 things to take note of:
1. You can keep no more than one dog in your flat
Are you worried that Woofus is going to get lonely when you're at work without another furry companion to keep him company?
Unfortunately, you're not allowed to keep more than one dog in your flat. So if you're hoping to welcome another animal into the family, your dog will need to be prepared for some inter-species bonding.
2. Only HDB-approved dog breeds are allowed in HDB flats
Your dog might be the gentlest, quietest creature that ever lived, but HDB doesn't care.
Your dog's breed must be on the list of HDB-approved breeds before he'll be allowed to live in your flat.
The list seems to have been curated to include only smaller-sized dogs, many of which are actually extremely yappy. Doesn't seem fair, but some bigger, gentler breeds are excluded from the list.
The list of HDB-approved dog breeds is as follows:
Affenpinscher
Australian silky terrier
Australian terrier
Bichon frise
Bohemian Terrier
Bolognese
Brussels Griffon
Bichon Havanese
Border Terrier
Boston Terrier (lightweight/middleweight)
Cairn Terrier
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Chihuahua
Chinese Crested dog
Chinese Imperial chin
Chinese Temple Dog (classic/miniature)
Coton de Tulear
Czech Terrier
Daschund (light/miniature)
Dandie Dinmont Terrier
English Toy Spaniel
Griffon Belge
German Hunting Terrier
Griffon Brabancon
Hairless Dog
Italian Greyhound
Jack Russell Terrier
Japanese Spaniel (Chin)
Japanese Spitz
Lhasa Apso
Little Lion Dog
Lakeland Terrier
Maltese
Manchester Terrier
Miniature Pinscher
Miniature Schnauzer
Norfolk Terrier
Norwich Terrier
Papillon
Pekinese
Pomeranian
Poodle
Pug
Poodle (Miniature)
Schipperkee
Scottish Terrier
Sealyham Terrier
Shetland Sheepdog
Shih Tzu
Silky Terrier
Small Continental Spaniel
Small English Terrier
Small Spitz
Smooth Fox Terrier
Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Terrier
Tibetan Spaniel
Volpino Italiano
West Highland Terrier
Wire-haired Fox Terrier
Welsh Terrier
Yorkshire Terrier
3. Cats are not allowed in HDB flats… except maybe in Chong Pang
Cats are not allowed in HDB flats, despite the fact that they are generally more suited to indoor-living than dogs. Go figure. HDB claims they are "difficult to contain within the flat", and that they make caterwauling sounds that can disturb the peace. Okay, if you say so.
That being said, a lot of people do secretly keep cats in their flats and don't get into trouble unless they let the cat out of the unit. And definitely consider installing cat screens on your window, or your cat risks falling to its death.
Unbeknownst to most, there is a programme called the Love Cats Pilot Cat Ownership Project helmed by the Cat Welfare Society and involving about 120 HDB households in the Chong Pang area. Participating households have been allowed to keep one cat provided they agree to microchip, sterilise and keep them indoors.
While there were initially rumours that the project would be extended to other HDB estates, it's already been running for over 6 years with no mention of including other areas.
4. Small animals are allowed, but make sure your pet isn't illegal
Small animals are generally allowed in HDB flats, but you must make sure you're not buying an illegally-imported or sold animal, and that it isn't classified as a wild animal that shouldn't be kept as a pet (eg. hedgehogs). The police do sometimes carry out raids for illegal exotic pets.
The following animals are permitted as pets.
Rabbits
Guinea pigs
Hamsters
Gerbils
Mice
Chinchillas
Red-eared terrapins
Birds (but make sure they have been legally imported)
Fish (but make sure they have been legally imported)
Land hermit crabs
Green tree frogs
Malayan box turtles
Of course, just because the HDB allows you to keep a pet in your flat doesn't mean you should run out and buy the cutest, cuddliest critter you can find at the pet shop.
When you welcome a pet into your home, you're making a commitment to care for it for the rest of its life, so take the decision very seriously. And consider adopting or fostering an animal rather than getting one from a pet shop or breeder.
