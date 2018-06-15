Can you keep dogs, cats and other pets in your HDB Flat?

HDB flats are designed for family living. Well they must be, since it's so much harder to buy one when you're single. But it seems pets are not considered part of the family as far as government policy is concerned. There are many restrictions on keeping pets in HDB flats.

So as an animal lover, what must you know before taking Rover or Whiskers home? Here are 4 things to take note of:

1. You can keep no more than one dog in your flat

Are you worried that Woofus is going to get lonely when you're at work without another furry companion to keep him company?

Unfortunately, you're not allowed to keep more than one dog in your flat. So if you're hoping to welcome another animal into the family, your dog will need to be prepared for some inter-species bonding.

2. Only HDB-approved dog breeds are allowed in HDB flats

Your dog might be the gentlest, quietest creature that ever lived, but HDB doesn't care.

Your dog's breed must be on the list of HDB-approved breeds before he'll be allowed to live in your flat.

The list seems to have been curated to include only smaller-sized dogs, many of which are actually extremely yappy. Doesn't seem fair, but some bigger, gentler breeds are excluded from the list.

The list of HDB-approved dog breeds is as follows:

Affenpinscher

Australian silky terrier

Australian terrier

Bichon frise

Bohemian Terrier

Bolognese

Brussels Griffon

Bichon Havanese

Border Terrier

Boston Terrier (lightweight/middleweight)

Cairn Terrier

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chihuahua

Chinese Crested dog

Chinese Imperial chin

Chinese Temple Dog (classic/miniature)

Coton de Tulear

Czech Terrier

Daschund (light/miniature)

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

English Toy Spaniel

Griffon Belge

German Hunting Terrier

Griffon Brabancon

Hairless Dog

Italian Greyhound

Jack Russell Terrier

Japanese Spaniel (Chin)

Japanese Spitz

Lhasa Apso

Little Lion Dog

Lakeland Terrier

Maltese

Manchester Terrier

Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Papillon

Pekinese

Pomeranian

Poodle

Pug

Poodle (Miniature)

Schipperkee

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Shetland Sheepdog

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Small Continental Spaniel

Small English Terrier

Small Spitz

Smooth Fox Terrier

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Terrier

Tibetan Spaniel

Volpino Italiano

West Highland Terrier

Wire-haired Fox Terrier

Welsh Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier

3. Cats are not allowed in HDB flats… except maybe in Chong Pang

Cats are not allowed in HDB flats, despite the fact that they are generally more suited to indoor-living than dogs. Go figure. HDB claims they are "difficult to contain within the flat", and that they make caterwauling sounds that can disturb the peace. Okay, if you say so.

That being said, a lot of people do secretly keep cats in their flats and don't get into trouble unless they let the cat out of the unit. And definitely consider installing cat screens on your window, or your cat risks falling to its death.

Unbeknownst to most, there is a programme called the Love Cats Pilot Cat Ownership Project helmed by the Cat Welfare Society and involving about 120 HDB households in the Chong Pang area. Participating households have been allowed to keep one cat provided they agree to microchip, sterilise and keep them indoors.

While there were initially rumours that the project would be extended to other HDB estates, it's already been running for over 6 years with no mention of including other areas.

4. Small animals are allowed, but make sure your pet isn't illegal

Small animals are generally allowed in HDB flats, but you must make sure you're not buying an illegally-imported or sold animal, and that it isn't classified as a wild animal that shouldn't be kept as a pet (eg. hedgehogs). The police do sometimes carry out raids for illegal exotic pets.

The following animals are permitted as pets.

Rabbits

Guinea pigs

Hamsters

Gerbils

Mice

Chinchillas

Red-eared terrapins

Birds (but make sure they have been legally imported)

Fish (but make sure they have been legally imported)

Land hermit crabs

Green tree frogs

Malayan box turtles

Of course, just because the HDB allows you to keep a pet in your flat doesn't mean you should run out and buy the cutest, cuddliest critter you can find at the pet shop.

When you welcome a pet into your home, you're making a commitment to care for it for the rest of its life, so take the decision very seriously. And consider adopting or fostering an animal rather than getting one from a pet shop or breeder.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.