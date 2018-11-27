Car clamped after squeezing into space between two other cars

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Farah Daley
Stomp
Nov 27, 2018

A Toyota Prius was seen with its wheel clamped after its driver had squeezed into a space between a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW.

In photos posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook group page, the space the Prius is occupying is not a proper parking lot.

According to the post, the incident happened on Friday (Nov 23) at about 3pm at Oasia Hotel Novena.

The silver car with licence plate number SME4968B had its left rear wheel clamped.

"Management [was] informed and kanna clamp," the caption read.

Netizens praised the management for clamping the car's wheel and slammed the driver for his inconsiderate parking.

 

