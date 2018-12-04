Car left stuck in a drain after accident at Lorong Chuan junction, six people injured

Car left stuck in a drain after accident at Lorong Chuan junction, six people injured
PHOTO: REDDIT/ U/KATHRINEEEE
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times
Dec 04, 2018

SINGAPORE - An accident between two cars left one of the vehicles stuck in a drain on Monday afternoon (Dec 3).

The police were alerted to an accident between the two vehicles, a silver Toyota and a grey Mercedes, at the junction of Boundary Road and Lorong Chuan at 3.56pm.

Six people aged between seven months and 53 were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that none of their injuries are life-threatening.

The accident left one of the vehicles stuck in a drain.
Photo: ST Reader

The 50-year-old driver of the silver Toyota, which was left stuck in the drain following the accident, was among the injured persons.

ST understands that the grey Mercedes was making a right turn at the junction of Boundary Road and Lorong Chuan when it hit the silver Toyota, which was going straight in the opposite direction.

It is not known if there were any passengers in the grey Mercedes.

The police are investigating the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

