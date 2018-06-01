Car overturns in tunnel from CTE towards AYE on Friday morning

A car travelling in a tunnel from the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) overturned near the Merchant Road exit at around 9.20am this morning (Jun 1).
In a video that Stomp contributor Kelvin shared, a car with its front smashed is seen overturned on a lane, in between a tow truck and a lorry.
Two workers are also seen hooking the damaged car to the tow truck.
Kelvin said: "I did not know how the car overturned. I just passed by and saw this."
Stomp understands that no injuries were reported.
A photo and a video of the accident showing the car from another angle have also been circulating online.
