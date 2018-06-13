Check out my ride: Trump shows off 'The Beast' to Kim

PHOTO: Reuters
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jun 13, 2018

One of the notable spectacles of Tuesday's US-NK summit was the "tremendous" relationship the two leaders forged.

All eyes were on Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on Tuesday as the two leaders surprisingly displayed warm body language and shared laughs throughout the day on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore.

Following a working lunch, the pair took a walk near Singapore's Capella Hotel, local media reported Tuesday.

During their stroll, Trump boasted the insides of the armored presidential limo, Cadillac One, known as "The Beast," to the North Korean leader.

Kim reportedly took a peek inside the "Beast" and smiled, all the while chatting with Trump. The content of their talks, however, remains unknown.

Foreign media also took notice of Trump's behaviour, describing it as a display of dominant "alpha male" characteristics.

