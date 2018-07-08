Check out these cool places in Joo Chiat this weekend

The five adjoining shophouses in the Joo Chiat Conservation Area.
PHOTO: Chesterton Singapore
Keng Yang Shuen
Female
Jul 08, 2018

Nestled in the Katong vicinity is an area with a distinctly Peranakan, old-school vibe - Joo Chiat. An enclave known for its distinctive conservation houses and a wide variety of popular eateries.

Among the many offerings in this neighbourhood, here are the top five to trawl this weekend according to Joo Chiat insider Jerome Chee. He's the marketing manager of independent cinema The Projector, and owner of the sullen cafe, a home-based private cafe concept in a terraced house on Joo Chiat Place.

Whether you're looking for a place for a leisurely coffee break or some awesome roti-prata or looking for something unusual to buy here's where you should check out around this area in Katong.

Breakfast paradise

One of the great, largely untrumpeted joys in my life is a #rotiprata breakfast. Mr. Mohgan has been sculpting dough for close to 40 years. He could hire someone in to help at this leafy Joo Chiat corner, but youthful fingers - distracted by apps and chat

"Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Prata at Onan Rd - the undisputed best prata in the universe. The prata is fried on a wickedly old cast-iron griddle contraption that is in full view. The coffee shop still has an old-school charm about it."

7 Crane Rd

Sweet spot

Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique. Gelato made fresh and infused with botanical ingredients. #bopgelato

"Birds Of Paradise Ice Cream in Katong. Very simple yet outstanding gelato (known for their botanical flavours such as pandan and white chrysanthemum - the (thyme-infused) cones are handmade daily."

63 East Coast Rd, #01-05

Trinkets and cats

#gowhere_eatwhat_singapore Cat Socrates @cat_socrates - Singapore Mỗi lần đến Sing mình đều muốn tạt ngang cái cửa hàng này - nơi có chú mèo zoo zoo mập ú nằm ườn cho mọi người đến sờ. Không những vậy, Cat Socrates còn là vương quốc của các đồ kutoe hột m

#gowhere_eatwhat_singapore Cat Socrates @cat_socrates - Singapore Mỗi lần đến Sing mình đều muốn tạt ngang cái cửa hàng này - nơi có chú mèo zoo zoo mập ú nằm ườn cho mọi người đến sờ. Không những vậy, Cat Socrates còn là vương quốc của các đồ kutoe hột me về mèo như khăn tay, quần áo, sổ sách,...vân vân và mây mây khác nữa. Ai mà thích mèo là vào đây đắm chìm luôn đó nhé. *** Thông tin chi tiết : - Tên: Cat Socrates - Địa điểm: 231 Bain Street, #02-25, Singapore hoặc là ở 448 Joo Chiat Road nhé - Thời gian mở cửa: từ 12h trưa lận nhe mọi người. - Giá cả: hơi đắt đỏ tẹo tầm hơn 9-10 $sgd cho mấy món nhỏ nhỏ nhe. - Rating: 4,25/5 cho độ dễ thương của shop này Và đừng quên follow @gowhere_eatwhat để liên tục được cập nhật nhé. #follow4follow #like4like #singapore #travel #photo #travelreview #instagood #instagram #instafollow #vsco #travel #instadaily #travelblogger #travellover #gowhere_eatwhat #followme #vscocam #tripadvisor #cat #catlovers #cute #likeforlike #like4follow #mustgo #photography #travelphotography #didau_angi #sgplaces #potd

A post shared by Đi đâu? Ăn Gì? (@gowhere_eatwhat) on

"Cat Socrates in Katong for their eclectic selection of quirky bric-a-bracs (note: there's also an adorable cat that lives in-store)".

448 Joo Chiat Rd

Kooky discovery

"I think if I have a good breakfast, I could go without food for the rest of the day. I think that until about lunchtime." Happy weekend!!!

"House Of Peranakan Restaurant at Frankel. A charmingly gaudy restaurant (there are classy marbled wood tables and regal dining chairs but there are also very cheesy crystal dolphins and questionable interior design choices) with top-notch authentic Peranakan fare."

210 East Coast Rd

Go-to cafe

280518 (一) : 休假日の徒步流浪🚶🏻‍♀️ 抵達咖啡館時 雨漸漸轉大🌧 彷彿一切被安排好 要實現我一邊喝咖啡一邊看雨景的小小願望 一個人與自己對話 把情緒都記錄下來 那一剎那 穿外的雨飄進了眼裡🙂 : 「那一年 女孩24」- 1 女孩從小有點好強、有點執著 女孩也有點自我 想要的東西 她都會努力爭取 女孩17歲 遇上了那個男孩 好強自我的心依然在 與男孩不乏爭吵 每當女孩問👧🏻「為什麼我脾氣這麼不好，你還要堅持和我一起」 男孩都會說👦🏻「因為我相信你是上帝派來我身邊的天使」 : 其實男孩呀 你知

280518 (一) : 休假日の徒步流浪🚶🏻‍♀️ 抵達咖啡館時 雨漸漸轉大🌧 彷彿一切被安排好 要實現我一邊喝咖啡一邊看雨景的小小願望 一個人與自己對話 把情緒都記錄下來 那一剎那 穿外的雨飄進了眼裡🙂 : 「那一年 女孩24」- 1 女孩從小有點好強、有點執著 女孩也有點自我 想要的東西 她都會努力爭取 女孩17歲 遇上了那個男孩 好強自我的心依然在 與男孩不乏爭吵 每當女孩問👧🏻「為什麼我脾氣這麼不好，你還要堅持和我一起」 男孩都會說👦🏻「因為我相信你是上帝派來我身邊的天使」 : 其實男孩呀 你知道嗎 你才是讓女孩成為天使的那個人 : #一個人的流浪 #cafehoppingsg #eatoutsg #heikimcafe

A post shared by Ivy靜柔🍴 (@ivy.nomnom) on

"Hei Kim at Changi Road - it's a rather charming cafe that also serves as another one of our unofficial Projector offices."

285 Changi Rd

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
