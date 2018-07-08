Check out these cool places in Joo Chiat this weekend

The five adjoining shophouses in the Joo Chiat Conservation Area.

Nestled in the Katong vicinity is an area with a distinctly Peranakan, old-school vibe - Joo Chiat. An enclave known for its distinctive conservation houses and a wide variety of popular eateries.

Among the many offerings in this neighbourhood, here are the top five to trawl this weekend according to Joo Chiat insider Jerome Chee. He's the marketing manager of independent cinema The Projector, and owner of the sullen cafe, a home-based private cafe concept in a terraced house on Joo Chiat Place.

Whether you're looking for a place for a leisurely coffee break or some awesome roti-prata or looking for something unusual to buy here's where you should check out around this area in Katong.

Breakfast paradise

"Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Prata at Onan Rd - the undisputed best prata in the universe. The prata is fried on a wickedly old cast-iron griddle contraption that is in full view. The coffee shop still has an old-school charm about it."

7 Crane Rd

Sweet spot

"Birds Of Paradise Ice Cream in Katong. Very simple yet outstanding gelato (known for their botanical flavours such as pandan and white chrysanthemum - the (thyme-infused) cones are handmade daily."

63 East Coast Rd, #01-05

Trinkets and cats

"Cat Socrates in Katong for their eclectic selection of quirky bric-a-bracs (note: there's also an adorable cat that lives in-store)".

448 Joo Chiat Rd

Kooky discovery

"House Of Peranakan Restaurant at Frankel. A charmingly gaudy restaurant (there are classy marbled wood tables and regal dining chairs but there are also very cheesy crystal dolphins and questionable interior design choices) with top-notch authentic Peranakan fare."

210 East Coast Rd

Go-to cafe

"Hei Kim at Changi Road - it's a rather charming cafe that also serves as another one of our unofficial Projector offices."

285 Changi Rd

This article was first published on Female