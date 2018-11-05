Choa Chu Kang security guard held for allegedly molesting maid

Police (above) and their vehicles at the scene of the incident yesterday at Wandervale executive condominium in Choa Chu Kang. The suspect was nabbed six hours after police officers arrived at the scene.

A security guard who was supposed to ensure the safety of residents at an executive condominium (EC) in Choa Chu Kang instead allegedly broke into a unit, molested one of its occupants and threatened her with a pair of scissors.

The police marshalled up to an estimated 50 officers to hunt the suspect, and nabbed him six hours after arriving at the scene.

The security guard allegedly sneaked into a unit at the Wandervale EC through a window early yesterday morning, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Upon hearing movement in her home, an elderly resident of the unit reportedly decided to investigate her grandchildren's room, where her maid also sleeps.

Police and their vehicles (above) at the scene of the incident yesterday at Wandervale executive condominium in Choa Chu Kang. The suspect was nabbed six hours after police officers arrived at the scene . Photo : The Straits Times

She told Wanbao that she found the intruder lying on top of her maid and threatening her with a pair of scissors. The maid had her clothes cut open and was crying out for help, she added.

The man sneaked into a Wandervale EC unit through a window early on Sunday morning (Nov 4). Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

The elderly resident, who did not wish to be named, said the man then ran and escaped through the front door as she sought help from her neighbours.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a woman being molested at 365 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at 5.37am.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case. The Straits Times understands that he is Singaporean.

It is understood that the suspect had been hiding in the EC's carpark. ​Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

In a statement last night, the police said that officers from Jurong Police Division and the Special Operations Command (SOC) arrested the man at the carpark of the residential unit at 11.40am.

The man will be charged in court today with aggravated outrage of modesty, the police said. If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and 10 years, and caned.

A Wandervale resident, who did not wish to be named, estimated that there were up to 50 police officers and 17 vehicles at the EC, including four from the SOC.

The Straits Times understands that the large number of officers deployed, including some from the SOC, was to adequately cover the entire area of the property.

Information on real-estate portal SRX indicates that Wandervale has 36 blocks with 534 units. It obtained its temporary occupation permit in March.

