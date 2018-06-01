Cracks on Adam Rd repaired, all lanes reopened

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in an official statement that it had discovered cracks along a stretch of Adam Road, after the MacRitchie Flyover, at 8am this morning (June 1).

Two of the four lanes were closed to facilitate repairs.

All the lanes were re-opened at about 9.55am after the LTA determined that the road was safe for road users.

The cracks repaired in an update at noon on Friday (June 1).Photo: Stomp

The cracks caused a massive traffic congestion all the way to the Bartley viaduct during peak hour traffic.

Despite the re-opening of the lanes, the traffic jam persisted even after 10.30am.

The LTA is currently investigating the matter.

A civil engineer who declined to be named told The Straits Times that the cracks were likely caused by soil movements below the road, and may be related to construction works in the vicinity.



Photo: Stomp

The engineer added that the rain could have contributed to the loss of ground by draining away the soil, thus "weakening the site".

Stomp received several photos circulating photos of the incident from contributors.

In one of the photos, a crack is observed to span across at least two lanes, and traffic cones placed on the road to direct the vehicles.



Photo: Stomp

According to The Straits Times, the cracks occurred near the construction side of the Bukit Brown road and were caused by a subterranean heaving of the earth.