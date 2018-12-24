Cyclist hits lorry's side mirror, gets knocked over in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver and cyclist got into a scuffle on Saturday (Dec 22) at Pasir Ris, and the video of the incident has gone viral, garnering more than 600,000 views on Facebook.

The cyclist was knocked over by the lorry after hitting the heavy vehicle's left side mirror.

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Rise, at 11.53am.

The video, posted by Roads.sg, showed that one of the cyclists was riding in the middle of the lane in front of the lorry, leading the lorry driver to honk at him twice.

The cyclist stopped at the traffic junction in front of the lorry, and did not move to the left side of the lane after leaving the junction, obstructing the vehicle.

However, he later moved to the left of the lane, but hit the side mirror of the lorry as he was doing so.

The lorry driver then swerved towards the cyclist, knocking him off the road and onto the grass next to the road.

The other cyclist is seen stopping to offer help.

The Straits Times understands that the first cyclist had declined to be taken to the hospital. The other cyclist was not affected by the incident.

The lorry driver had left the accident scene when the authorities arrived at 11.53am.

The police are investigating the accident.

