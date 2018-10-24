Different Heroes: Achieving her personal best in the pool

12-year-old Amelia is a special needs child, but to her mother, she is simply a special child with talent.

Amelia was diagnosed with global development delay, which affects speech and gross motor skills. She also has severe ADHD, and can only concentrate for 30 minutes at a time, says her mum, Joanna, 49.

What stopped Joanna from sending Amelia to a special school was her pride: "I felt people will look down on me, and people will look down on her." But eventually, she did.

Despite her physical difficulties - not being able to handle a pencil or draw a circle, Amelia is an avid swimmer.

"Although she is a special needs child, I believe she has an ability, so I never gave up on her. And I found that she is good at swimming despite her lack of focus and coordination," said Joanna.

Amelia's dream is to make her mark as a competitive swimmer and win a gold medal for Singapore one day, although Joanna acknowledges that there is still a "long way to go".

Everyone can do your part to help people with special needs achieve their personal best.

Different Heroes is a documentary series initiated by The HEART Enterprise, which showcases 4 individuals with special needs, and celebrates their unique gifts and talents. The documentary series is a CSR effort by mm2 Entertainment with the support of Cathay Cineplexes, Singapore Pools and Neo Garden Catering.