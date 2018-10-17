Different Heroes: She's chasing her dream of becoming a K-pop star

Aqiyah Bte Mohmad is just like any other teenager with dreams of being star, more specifically, a K-pop star.

Displaying knowledge of the hard work and training that goes into being a Korean pop idol, Aqiyah says it doesn't deter her.

She even told her mother that she wanted to "take up the challenge".

But Aqiyah is not an average teenager. The 18-year-old was diagnosed with autism when she was 7 years old.

Her angry outbursts were what alerted teachers to her condition.

Said Aqiyah of her younger years: "When friends cannot tolerate me, I'll easily burst out, I'll say things like 'if you don't talk to me, I'll destroy you'".

But she's since learnt to ignore the negative comments.

Aqiyah's hope is that people will stop judging those with special needs.

"I hope the public will understand kids with special needs," says the teenager, who's in the final year of her special school education.

"I don't like people to judge me like 'this person, siao (crazy) ah', I want them to see me as a normal person."

Aqiyah is filled with optimism for the next chapter of her life and will continue to chase her dream to be a K-pop star.

Individuals with special needs are not disabled or unable. They're just differently-abled. Give them love, care, show them that you support them.

Different Heroes is a documentary series initiated by The HEART Enterprise, which showcases 4 individuals with special needs, and celebrates their unique gifts and talents. The documentary series is a CSR effort by mm2 Entertainment with the support of Cathay Cineplexes, Singapore Pools and Neo Garden Catering.

asiaone@mm2entertainment.com