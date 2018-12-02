Duo arrested upon return to shop where they allegedly stole $12 aquarium pump hidden in woman's shorts

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested for stealing an aquarium water pump from a shop - when they returned to the crime scene later that same day.

In response to queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 4 Sago Lane at 7.42pm on Saturday (Dec 1).

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested for shop theft and drug-related offences, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that utensils for drug consumption were found on them.

The shop's owner, known only as Mr Wang, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the two, who were frequent customers of the shop, first came into the shop at about 10.50am.

He became suspicious when he saw an unusual bulge in the woman's clothing.

"The pump is about 10 inches (25cm) long, so it was very obvious through the fabric, as she was wearing shorts," said the 64-year-old.

He then reviewed closed-circuit television footage and saw that they had stolen a pump meant for use in an aquarium, worth $12. However, he could not stop the pair in time before they left the shop.

But the couple returned that same evening.

"They came back after 7pm, and we alerted the police immediately. The woman was calm but the man tried to run," Mr Wang told Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.