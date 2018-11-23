Early closures for MRT stations on East-West and North-South Lines from Nov 30 to Jan 12

Five stations on the East-West Line and seven stations on the North-South Line will close earlier, around 11pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov 30 to Dec 15, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Five stations on the East-West Line (EWL) and seven stations on the North-South Line (NSL) will close earlier, around 11pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov 30 to Dec 15, SMRT said on Thursday (Nov 22).

The affected stations are from Dover to Lakeside on the EWL and from Marsiling to Jurong East on the NSL.

The closure of the MRT stations will allow SMRT to continue with the power supply system renewal, as well as other maintenance and renewal works, the train operator said.

During the planned closures, EWL services between Queenstown and Buona Vista MRT stations will operate as a two-way shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 min.

Shuttle bus services will be available for commuters during the early closures, stopping at designated bus stops near the MRT stations.

A point-to-point return bus service will be provided between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang MRT stations to connect commuters to the Downtown Line.

In addition, train services on the EWL at City Hall MRT station will close earlier around 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays from Jan 4 to Jan 12. NSL services at City Hall MRT will continue to operate as per normal.

During this period, train services on the EWL between Outram Park and Raffles Place MRT stations will operate as a two-way shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 min.

The early closure is to facilitate maintenance works in the EWL's railway tunnels near City Hall MRT station, SMRT said.

Shuttle bus services will be provided between Raffles Place and Bugis MRT stations from 11.30pm on the affected dates.

Commuters are advised to cater for additional travelling time when using the shuttle bus services.

As the timing of the last trains departing each station on affected days will vary, commuters are also advised to check for station-specific timings on SMRT's website and social media platforms when planning their journeys on early closure dates.