Fatal BKE accident: Video shows Merc flipping over after crashing into Lancer

A video of the fatal accident in which a 46-year-old man was killed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday (July 4) has surfaced online.

The collision, which involved a Mercedes and a Mitsubishi, occurred in the direction of Woodlands Checkpoint at around 6.35pm, the police told Stomp yesterday.

The Mercedes Benz driver had crashed into the rear of the Mitsubishi Lancer, and was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Stomp understands that the driver of the Mitsubishi was unhurt.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the car crash, showing how the Mercedes had overturned and then landed on its side.

An earlier clip that started circulating on social media yesterday also shows someone performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim.