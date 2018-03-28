First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to arrive in Singapore

The first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will take off on Monday evening (Eastern Standard Time) from Boeing's facility in South Carolina on its delivery flight to Singapore.

The new aircraft, the first of 49 of Boeing's latest "Dash 10" Dreamliner version, will fly via Osaka, Japan, to arrive on Wednesday in Singapore.

Singapore Airlines will be the first carrier to operate the newest member of the Dreamliner family, with the aircraft scheduled to enter commercial service in May.

"It will be an important element in our overall growth strategy, enabling us to expand our network and strengthen our operations," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said at a ceremony on Sunday to mark the handover at Boeing's North Charleston facility, where the Dash 10 aircraft are manufactured.

The delivery of the first Boeing 787-10, Goh said, reflected the airline's commitment "to operate a modern fleet" amid more intense competition among players in the aviation industry.

The 787-10 has the ability to fly long distances while offering 25 per cent better fuel efficiency, more seats and a larger cargo capacity compared to its predecessor, the Boeing 787-9.

"The 787-10 will extend the Dreamliner effect that we are seeing across commercial aviation, as the 787's superior passenger experience and unmatched fuel efficiency helps airlines open new routes and achieve significant fuel savings and emission reduction," said Kevin McAllister, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Singapore Airlines will use its new Dreamliner on routes of up to eight hours, with Perth in Australia and Osaka set to become the first two destinations starting May. Prior to these services, the Dash 10 aircraft will be operated on select flights to Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for crew training.

The 787-10s will feature Singapore Airlines' new regional cabin configurations with 337 seats in two classes, with 36 in business class and the remainder in economy class.