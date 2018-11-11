Flash floods reported at Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok on Saturday evening

Several parts of Singapore, including Choa Chu Kang, experienced flash floods after intense rain on Nov 10, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Several parts of Singapore experienced flash floods after intense rain on Saturday evening (Nov 10), said national water agency PUB.

PUB posted on Facebook at about 8.30pm: "Flash floods were reported along Choa Chu Kang Way to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 (near Esso petrol station and Bukit Batok Driving Centre)."

PUB officers were in the area to investigate the floods and to render assistance.

Flooding at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, on Nov 10, 2018. Some parts of Singapore, including Bukit Batok, experienced flash floods after intense rains.Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

According to PUB, about 100mm of rain was recorded from 4.40pm to 6pm at Bukit Panjang. This is 40 per cent of the average monthly rainfall in November.

Singapore and the region have been experiencing inter-monsoon conditions since late October.

PUB added that the first two weeks of November 2018 is expected to be wetter than the last fortnight of October 2018.

PUB urged the public to exercise caution and to avoid venturing out to or driving in flooded areas.

During heavy rain, members of the public can listen to the radio or check PUB's Facebook for updates on flooding in Singapore.

