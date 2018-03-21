Foodpanda clarifies delivery guy labelled imposter was simply at wrong address

Foodpanda has clarified that a masked delivery rider who was accused of being an imposter pretending to deliver food for unknown reasons is indeed registered with the company.

Stomp contributors LinD and Azlinda alerted Stomp to a photo of the man wearing a pink and grey foodpanda shirt and a pink bandana covering his face that has been circulating online.

The photo was sent with the same caption:

"Be aware that now these guys come and target ppl house (sic).

"Non ordered food (sic)

"These guys come and pretend to delivery food and ask to open the door."

A Foodpanda spokesman told The Straits Times that it confirmed a registered Foodpanda rider made an attempt to deliver food on Saturday to a Singapore resident who had not made an order. It had initially told the Today news site in an earlier report on Tuesday that the rider did not work for them.

Said the spokesman: "The rider was responding to an incorrect delivery address entered into an order by a Foodpanda customer.

"We sincerely apologise to the recipient of this incorrect delivery for any inconvenience caused."