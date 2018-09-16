Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix, extends drivers' championship lead

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix, extends drivers' championship lead
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
PHOTO: Reuters
Lim Say Heng
The Straits Times
Sep 16, 2018

SINGAPORE - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Sept 16) night, after starting the race in pole position.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was third in the 11th edition of the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Ferrari pilot Vettel, who started the race in third place, overtook second-placed Verstappen in the opening lap, just before the safety car emerged on track, following the collision of Force India duo Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

Photos: Singapore Grand Prix 2018 Formula One night race

But the German - who was the first to pit at lap 15 - had to relinquish second place after Verstappen exited the pit-lane after his stop just inches in front of four-time world champion.

Verstappen almost overtook Hamilton midway through the race, when the race leader was held up in traffic. But the Briton was clued in to the danger and swerved to his left to cut the 20-year-old Dutchman off.

Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel held their positions comfortably for the rest of the race, while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen were fourth and fifth respectively.

With the victory - his fourth in Singapore after triumphs in 2009, 2014 and 2017 - Hamilton has 281 points in the drivers' championship race and stretched his lead over second-placed Vettel to 40 points, with six races left in the 2018 season.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

