Free admission to Sentosa from September 1 to 16

All Singapore residents will get to enjoy free entry into Sentosa island from September 1 to 16, as part of its school holiday celebrations.

This extends to visitors driving into Sentosa in Singapore-registered cars, as well as those entering the island on Sentosa Express trains. Admission fees will also be waived for guests entering via bus service 123.

The week-long September school holidays this year falls from Sept 1 to 9.

If your child is a Marvel: Avengers fan, then the Sentosa Sandsation: Marvel Edition exhibition at Siloso beach may be worth a visit.

Spanning almost 3,000 square metres at Siloso Beach, the Sentosa Sandsation: Marvel Edition exhibition will feature not only 15 larger-than-life sand sculptures of popular Marvel Super Heroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Hulk, but also another 14 in the Sentosa International Sand Sculpting Championship.

For the first time in Sentosa, guests will also be able to watch the renowned sand sculptors working on their competition pieces from Sept 1 to 3.

What's even better? Entry to the exhibition is free.

To get there from Beach Station on the island, take a 750-metre stroll down Siloso Beach or catch a dedicated free shuttle bus.

For more information, go to https://www.sentosa.com.sg/sandsation.

asiaone@mm2entertainment.com