Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore

When US-headquartered job search and review platform Glassdoor burst onto the scene in 2008, it addressed a key issue that many job-seekers faced. That is the provision of an "inside scoop" through company reviews by current and former employees for those looking for a job with a prospective employer.

Glassdoor was acquired by Japanese human resources stalwart Recruit Holdings in May 2018 for US$1.2 billion and, with that, a push towards expansion out of the US and Europe into South-east Asia.

Its first stop in the region is Singapore where it begins operations with a dedicated domain on Wednesday, a market where it already sees 900,000 visit its global site monthly. It has plans to set up base in other markets in South-east Asia this year.

Speaking to The Business Times, Glassdoor's global chief operating officer Christian Sutherland-Wong said: "We understand our business model pretty well and know what it takes to go into a market and be successful. So now is the time for us to heavily invest in new markets.

"Singapore is a highly attractive market both from the standpoint of recruiting and its position as a regional hub. It felt like a very natural market for us to enter."

The city-state's bank of knowledge-driven workers and its tight labour market also make it an ideal location to kick-start its regional expansion, he said.

Glassdoor has approximately 62 million unique visitors monthly and has 18 localised sites around the world. Its users are fairly evenly spread across age groups, with 41 per cent of its global users being 25-34 years old while 30 per cent fall between ages 35-54.

While many companies in the US did not initially warm to the idea of a site based on anonymous employee reviews, Mr Sutherland-Wong said: "The best companies have been able to adapt to understand that the best strategy is to engage with the conversation."

Given the rate of use of Glassdoor by Singapore-based job-seekers, he noted that it is an opportunity for companies in Singapore to gain access to job-seekers that are outside their industry but with the skill sets that they require through its job-search platform.

Being an online platform, the company also hopes to provide avenues for lesser-known employers who are rated well by staff to raise their profile among job-seekers. This could have otherwise escaped them through traditional means of job searching.

Despite having its roots in employee reviews, Glassdoor provides employers with a set of tools to better understand both the desirable and less-desirable traits of life at work.

Mr Sutherland-Wong explained that employers can sign up to Glassdoor's Employer Center to gain insight into what employees have said about them. Glassdoor breaks down information from employee reviews into common words used and common themes mentioned in reviews, among others. This, Mr Sutherland-Wong explained, provides insights for employers to understand if issues like compensation, culture, work/life balance, or other factors are pain points for employees.

Glassdoor also uses a two-level moderation process to ensure that reviews are fairly written. This involves an internal moderation process and a community-based one, which relies on how useful visitors to its sites found reviews.

The company also allows for employers to respond to reviews made by current or former employees.

Mr Sutherland-Wong added: "We encourage employers to interact with our community. If you see a review that is not a reflection of what you believe, you can also give your side of the point.

"Job-seekers tell us overwhelmingly that they are appreciative when employers respond to reviews. Good engagement helps companies to build relationships further with employees, making them more attractive."

This article was first published in The Business Times.